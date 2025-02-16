Delhi Station Stampede: 15 Dead

IMAGE: Large crowds at New Delhi station on Saturday evening. Photograph: ANI on X

At least 15 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi railway station, officials said.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform numbers 14 and 15 of the station.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi told reporters that 15 people had been brought dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital of central Delhi. All but two of the casualties were identified. Three of them were children.

Almost 15 people are injured and they are undergoing treatment, Atishi said.

Eyewitnesses said a huge rush at the station led to the stampede with several passengers fainting because of suffocation.

In an official statement, the deputy commissioner of police (railway) said platform number 14 was already very crowded when the Prayagraj Express train was waiting there for its departure.

The officer said the Swatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14.

'Every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near escalator near platform no. 16,' the DCP said.

The stampede broke out around 9.55 pm, prompting an emergency response from authorities.

One of the victims told reporters that his mother had died in the stampede.

"We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother lost her life in the chaos. People were pushing each other. The doctor has confirmed to us that my mother has died."

Another family member of the deceased, a woman, collapsed in grief.

Authorities dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site, Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said.

One of the passengers, Dharmendra Singh, said, "I was going to Prayagraj but many trains were running late or were cancelled. The station was overcrowded. There were far more people than I have ever seen at this station. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers."

Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, said, "I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express but even those with confirmed tickets could not board the train. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling. We managed to stay safe by waiting outside with our children."

An eyewitness, an IAF sergeant on Sunday recounted that despite announcements and efforts to convince people to avoid gathering in large numbers, the crowd remained unmanageable. He said that the administration attempted to control the crowd, but people didn't listen.

Speaking to ANI, Ajit said, "We have a tri-service office at the railway station. When I was returning after my duty, I couldn't go as there was a huge crowd... I tried to convince people and also made announcements appealing to people to avoid gathering on the platform in large numbers. The administration was working hard to prevent any mishap, but no one was listening... I also helped the injured people with the help of one of my friends," he told ANI.

Another eyewitness recounted the horror, saying that the crowd was beyond the limit. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them.

"The crowd was beyond the limit, people were gathered at the (foot over) bridge... Such a huge crowd wasn't expected. I have never seen such a massive crowd at the railway station, even during the festivals. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them," he said.

One of the victim's brothers Sanjay at LNJP hospital, who lost his sister in the stampede, said, "We were 12 people going to Mahakumbh. We hadn't even reached the platform but were at the stairs... My family, including my sister, were stuck in the crowd. We found her after half an hour, and by the time she was dead."

Another eyewitness described the chaos, stating that the crowd came from both sides after an announcement about a train platform change, leading to the stampede.

"There was no one to control the crowd... It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 would come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred...some people were taken to the hospital..."m he said.

Among the affected passengers, Pappu, a resident of Bihar's Patna, shared his grief, saying, "My mother died in the stampede. We were on our way home."

NDRF Commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary confirmed that the situation was now under control. "...The situation is under control now. The injured have been evacuated...We received information about a stampede at platform no. 14 at the station... We are carrying out the rescue operations..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X grieved the deaths. 'Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,' he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena grieved the deaths in a post on X, but later edited it, removing the bits where he mentioned the deaths.

In his original post, Saxena said there was an 'unfortunate and tragic' incident of 'loss of lives and injuries' due to 'disorder and stampede' at the New Delhi railway station. 'My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy.'

However, after about 15 minutes Saxena edited his post to delete the reference to deaths. No explanation was given.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his grief at the death of people in a stampede that occurred Saturday evening at the New Delhi Railway Station.

'Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident,' Vaishnaw said on X.

Earlier, the railway ministry dismissed reports of anyone dying in the stampede. The ministry is yet to share the death toll or the number of those rushed to hospital with injuries.

Earlier in a post on X, Vaishnaw had said: 'Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush.'

According to a Railway Board press statement, an 'unprecedented rush' developed at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at New Delhi Railway Station near platforms 13 and 14.

'Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some individuals fainted, which led to rumours of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travelers. The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion,' the statement said.

It added, 'Northern Railways promptly operated four special trains to evacuate the unexpected rush. As a result, the crowd has now significantly reduced.'

'Indian Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident,' the press note said.