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Delhi Smoking Row: Man Shot As Argument Turns Violent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 20:31 IST

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A heated argument over smoking in Delhi's Patel Nagar turned violent, resulting in a shooting and injuries as police investigate the clash between two local groups.

Key Points

  • A smoking dispute in Delhi's Patel Nagar escalated into a violent clash between two groups.
  • One man sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the altercation.
  • Two others were injured in the scuffle following the smoking argument.
  • Police are investigating the incident and attempting to recover the weapon used.

A man sustained a bullet injury in the leg while two others were hurt after an alleged dispute over smoking escalated into a violent clash between two groups in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday night in Prem Nagar after an argument between two locals spiralled into violence, they said.

 

Smoking Argument Sparks Violent Clash

According to police, several PCR calls reporting a quarrel and firing were received from the area following which police teams rushed to the spot.

During enquiry, police found that one Mukesh was having food with his friend Shiv Kumar while Deepak, who belongs to another group in the same locality, was smoking a cigarette nearby.

Mukesh objected to Deepak smoking near them, leading to a heated argument between the two, a police officer said.

Police Investigate Shooting Incident

"Soon after, both sides called their relatives and friends and around four to five people from each group assembled at the spot. The argument later turned violent and a round was fired during the clash," a senior police officer said.

Harsh, a relative of Mukesh, sustained a bullet injury on his leg in the firing, while Deepak and his friend Angad also suffered injuries during the scuffle, he said.

All the injured were provided medical treatment and are said to be out of danger, police said.

FIRs Registered; Investigation Underway

Police said both parties have lodged complaints over the incident and FIRs are being registered based on both.

Interrogation of those involved is underway, and efforts are being made to ascertain who fired the shot and recover the weapon used in the incident, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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