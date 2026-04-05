HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Grocery Shop Owner Dies After Clash with Neighbours in Delhi

Grocery Shop Owner Dies After Clash with Neighbours in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 15:01 IST

x

A Delhi neighbourhood dispute turned fatal when a 50-year-old shopkeeper was killed and two others injured after a violent clash with neighbours in Shakurpur.

Key Points

  • A 50-year-old grocery shop owner was killed in a violent clash with neighbours in Delhi's Shakurpur area.
  • The incident occurred after a quarrel escalated, with the accused using lathis, iron rods, and knives.
  • Police have registered a case at Subhash Place police station and detained one of the accused.
  • Two other individuals sustained injuries during the altercation and are currently receiving medical treatment.

A 50-year-old grocery shop owner was killed, while two others were injured after neighbours clashed in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, police said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case at Subhash Place police station, detaining one of the accused and identifying others, they said.

 

The incident took place at Sanjay Park on the night of April 4, following a quarrel between the shopkeeper, Rajkumar, and his neighbours, an officer said.

"During the altercation, the accused attacked the victims using lathis, iron rods and knives," leaving him with multiple stab injuries, she said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, while the two injured are undergoing treatment, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Shopkeeper Shooting: Police Investigate Gang Rivalry Angle
Delhi Shopkeeper Shooting: Police Investigate Gang Rivalry Angle
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Argument in Delhi's Wazirpur leads to fatal assault
Delhi man stabbed to death after dispute; suspects arrested
Man Shot Dead in Delhi: Gang Rivalry Suspected
Man Shot Dead in Delhi: Gang Rivalry Suspected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO