Grocery Shop Owner Dies After Clash with Neighbours in Delhi

A Delhi neighbourhood dispute turned fatal when a 50-year-old shopkeeper was killed and two others injured after a violent clash with neighbours in Shakurpur.

Key Points A 50-year-old grocery shop owner was killed in a violent clash with neighbours in Delhi's Shakurpur area.

The incident occurred after a quarrel escalated, with the accused using lathis, iron rods, and knives.

Police have registered a case at Subhash Place police station and detained one of the accused.

Two other individuals sustained injuries during the altercation and are currently receiving medical treatment.

A 50-year-old grocery shop owner was killed, while two others were injured after neighbours clashed in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, police said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case at Subhash Place police station, detaining one of the accused and identifying others, they said.

The incident took place at Sanjay Park on the night of April 4, following a quarrel between the shopkeeper, Rajkumar, and his neighbours, an officer said.

"During the altercation, the accused attacked the victims using lathis, iron rods and knives," leaving him with multiple stab injuries, she said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, while the two injured are undergoing treatment, the officer added.