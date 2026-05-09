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Three Arrested For Robbery Using Chokehold Technique In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 17:10 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a series of robberies where they used chokehold techniques to subdue victims before stealing their belongings at knifepoint.

Key Points

  • Three alleged robbers arrested in Delhi for using chokehold techniques during robberies.
  • The robbers targeted victims near Pul Paharganj, robbing them at knifepoint.
  • Police apprehended the accused based on a tip-off and previous arrests.
  • The stolen mobile phone was sold for Rs 2,000, with the money spent on intoxicants.
  • All the accused have previous criminal records, and further investigation is ongoing.

Three alleged robbers, who used chokehold techniques to overpower victims before robbing them at knifepoint, have been arrested in central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The police arrested Badal alias Karan, 25, Sachin alias Dhoti, 23, and Sanjay alias Atma, 25, on Wednesday, while a juvenile involved in the case was apprehended earlier, they said.

 

Details of the Chokehold Robbery Incident

According to the police, the incident took place on April 30 near Pul Paharganj when the victim was on his way to meet his nephew at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"The accused allegedly intercepted the man, caught him by the neck in a chokehold and robbed his cash and a mobile phone at knifepoint," a senior police officer said.

Arrest and Investigation

Based on the juvenile's disclosure and a tip-off, the remaining accused were held near Sheila Cinema, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and revealed that they had sold the robbed mobile phone near the railway station for Rs 2,000 and spent the money on intoxicants, they said.

All the accused have previous criminal involvement, and further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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