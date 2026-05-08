How Delhi And J&K Police Nabbed Robbery Suspects

In a coordinated effort, Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully arrested three suspects wanted in connection with multiple robbery cases in Delhi, after they attempted to evade capture in Kathua district.

Key Points Three suspects wanted for multiple robberies in Delhi were arrested in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrest was the result of a joint operation between Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The suspects attempted to evade police by changing routes and ramming a police vehicle.

Police strategically reduced visible presence at checkpoints to lure the suspects.

No weapons or suspicious materials were found during the search of the suspects and their vehicle.

Three persons accused in multiple robbery cases in Delhi were arrested in a meticulously planned joint operation by Delhi Police and their Jammu and Kashmir counterpart in Kathua district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Police officials said an FIR was registered against the accused at North Dwarka police station in Delhi, and the trio was allegedly involved in several robbery cases in the national capital.

Suspects Flee To Jammu And Kashmir

Officials identified the arrested individuals as Sahil, Anshul and Himanshu. They said the accused had fled Delhi after committing the crimes and had taken shelter in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, Delhi Police had been tracking the accused for several days. They had reportedly moved towards Sopore after entering Jammu and Kashmir before returning towards Kathua, they said.

Strategic Police Operation

A senior police officer said that after receiving inputs regarding the movement of the accused, special naka checking was intensified at various toll plazas and strategic locations, while vehicle details were circulated among Lakhanpur and Kathua police units.

The officer said the accused had crossed the Nasri area on J-K highway around 4.30 am on Wednesday but later managed to evade the police presence, possibly after receiving information about the strong deployment at Lakhanpur.

Luring The Suspects

To trap the accused, Kathua police and local officers devised a strategy on Thursday by deliberately reducing visible police deployment at the Lakhanpur naka and toll plaza to create an impression that police attention had shifted elsewhere due to another ongoing murder investigation.

Believing the route to be clear, the accused reportedly moved towards Kathua on Thursday evening, following which police teams intercepted them in a coordinated operation, he said.

"The accused tried to flee and also rammed their vehicle into a Delhi Police vehicle during the operation, but they were successfully apprehended after police secured alternate escape routes, including the Bhagthali route," the officer said.

Police described the operation as a major success achieved through close coordination between Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Officials said thorough searches of the accused and their vehicle were conducted jointly by Delhi Police and local police, but no weapon or suspicious material was recovered from their possession.

Further investigation in the robbery cases and additional offences related to the escape attempt and damage to police vehicles will be carried out by Delhi Police, officials added.