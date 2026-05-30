Road Rage Attack Leaves Bank Employee Injured In Delhi

A bank employee in Delhi was seriously injured in a road rage incident after a minor traffic collision escalated into a violent attack, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A bank employee was injured in a road rage incident in Delhi after a minor collision.

The altercation escalated when the motorcyclist allegedly attacked the car driver with a sharp object.

The injured man was hospitalised and is in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage, and searching for the accused.

A 29-year-old bank employee was injured during a road rage incident in Delhi's Mangol Puri area on Saturday morning, when the situation escalated from a minor collision between a car and a motorcycle into a violent confrontation, police said.

Road Rage Incident Details

The injured man, identified as Sumit Soni, was initially taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital for further treatment. Police said his condition is stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 am when the car driven by Sumit allegedly brushed past a motorcycle being ridden by a 21-year-old man identified as Mohit.

Escalation and Attack

Following the minor collision, an argument broke out between the two, both of whom work in the banking sector.

During the altercation, Mohit allegedly attacked Sumit with a sharp object attached to his keyring, causing injuries. Police said legal action is being initiated under appropriate sections of the law.

Police Investigation Underway

A PCR call regarding the incident was received later in the morning, following which police reached the spot and shifted the injured man to hospital.

Family members claimed that Sumit suffered multiple injuries to his stomach, back, and hand during the attack.

"He had left home in his car for work. After the collision with the motorcycle, an argument ensued, and the biker repeatedly attacked him with a sharp object," a relative said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering evidence to establish the sequence of events. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused, officials said.

Further investigation is in progress.