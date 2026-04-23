Delhi Woman's Murder: Accused Claims Robbery Gone Wrong

In a shocking Delhi murder case, the accused claims the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman was unplanned, escalating from a robbery gone wrong after she refused to open the safe.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Accused in Delhi murder case claims the crime 'just happened' after initial robbery plan.

The accused, Rahul Meena, was reportedly in debt due to gambling addiction.

The victim was preparing for civil services examination when confronted by the accused.

Accused allegedly strangled and raped the victim after she refused to open the safe.

The accused stole cash and jewellery after the murder, attempting to cover his tracks.

Police said that Rahul Meena (19) is responding to all questions during the interrogation but has changed his statements repeatedly.

They said that Rahul was a gambling addict and was in debt. He had earlier sold off his mobile phone to clear his debt, but couldn't collect sufficient funds. Following this, he resorted to robbery.

Accused Planned Robbery, Knew Victim's Routine

"The accused had entered the society around 6 am and waited at a park near the house for the victim's parents to leave for the gym. He then used a spare key to access the apartment and went straight to the rooftop study where the woman was preparing for her civil services examination," according to police sources.

He further said that the moment he reached upstairs, the victim confronted him about his presence. He began demanding money, which led to an argument.

The Crime 'Just Happened' After Safe Refusal

Asked about the rape and murder, he told police that he went there to steal cash. When he asked the girl to open the safe using her fingerprint, she refused, and the crime "just happened".

He hit her multiple times with a heavy object on her head before allegedly strangling her with a mobile phone charging cable and raping her while she was unconscious.

He later dragged her blood-soaked body downstairs and attempted to open the locker using her fingerprint, but failed.

Accused Attempted to Evade Detection

Police said he then broke open the locker using a screwdriver, stole cash and jewellery, changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers, and fled the scene.

To avoid suspicion, the accused made a fake phone call while leaving the house and pretended to be speaking to someone as he walked out of the building towards Dwarka. He also switched off his mobile phone to evade tracking.

"When a car cleaner questioned him about his visit, he casually said he would get his dues back today," the source said.

Investigators believe the robbery was pre-planned, with the accused taking several steps to avoid detection. CCTV footage showed he entered the colony around 6.30 am, accessed the house at 6.49 am and left at about 7.20 am. He was inside the house for over 30 minutes.

The incident came to light when the victim's parents returned home and found her lying in a pool of blood.

The accused, a former domestic help who had worked at the house for eight months before being fired a month ago, was aware of the family's routine, police said.

The accused, Rahul Meena, had previously worked as a domestic help in the victim's house, giving him familiarity with the family's routine and the layout of the house. The investigation will likely focus on whether the crime was premeditated, given the accused's prior knowledge and the steps taken to avoid detection after the incident. Such cases of violent crime are investigated by local police, who gather forensic evidence and witness statements to build a case for prosecution.