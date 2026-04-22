IRS Officer's Daughter Murdered In Delhi; Domestic Help Suspected

Delhi police are investigating the alleged rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter at her residence, with a former domestic help as the prime suspect.

Key Points A 22-year-old woman, daughter of an IRS officer, was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence in Delhi.

Police suspect a former domestic help, Rahul Meena, who had been removed from his job a month ago.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled with a mobile phone charger cable.

The incident occurred while the victim was alone at home, her parents having left for their morning gym visit.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and are questioning potential witnesses.

A 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence in southeast Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the woman was found murdered in a room of the house by her family members.

Details Emerge in Delhi Murder Investigation

Preliminary inquiry suggests the woman, who was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death using a mobile phone charger cable, sources said.

She was alone at the residence at the time of the incident.

Police said the crime is believed to have taken place early in the morning when her parents had stepped out for their routine gym visit, leaving her home alone. Investigators suspect the accused took advantage of this brief window to gain entry into the house and carry out the crime.

Former Domestic Help Is Prime Suspect

Rahul Meena, a 19-year-old domestic help who had worked with the family for around eight months, is a prime suspect. He had been removed from his job around a month ago for alleged misappropriation of daily purchase bills.

Sources said Meena is familiar with the household, including its layout and the daily routine of the family members. He allegedly knew when the victim's parents would step out for their walk or gym sessions.

According to sources, the accused entered the house around 6 am, attacked the woman, and sexually assaulted her. During this, she was allegedly hit with a stick, inflicting significant blunt force trauma on her face and head.

Police Launch Manhunt

Subsequently, the attacker strangled her using a mobile charging cable before fleeing the spot.

Police said Meena, who was seen outside the house even few days ago, has been missing since the incident and a manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend him.

Police also said they have detained two persons -- a car cleaner in the area, and a househelp in the neighbourhood -- for questioning.

"The accused is absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to track him down. We are examining all possible angles and gathering evidence," a senior police official said.

The brutal incident has send shockwaves across the upscale residential locality. Locals expressed concern over safety and security in these neighbourhoods.

A case has been registered, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning several who may have had contact with the accused.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

The Delhi Police have registered a case and are investigating the alleged rape and murder. In India, investigations into such crimes typically involve forensic analysis, witness questioning, and the collection of evidence to build a case for prosecution. The police will present their findings to the court, which will then determine the course of legal proceedings.