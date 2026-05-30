Delhi Police Returns Hundreds Of Recovered Mobile Phones

The Delhi Police's 'Operation Vishwas' successfully reunited hundreds of citizens with their recovered lost and stolen mobile phones while raising awareness about cyber crime and drug abuse.

Key Points Delhi Police returned 532 recovered lost and stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners.

The 'Operation Vishwas' initiative aims to strengthen public trust and promote community-oriented policing.

Awareness sessions on cyber crime, including online frauds and digital arrest scams, were conducted.

Citizens were educated about the dangers of drug abuse and advised to report cyber crime incidents.

The Delhi Police handed over 532 recovered lost and stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners under its citizen-centric initiative, 'Operation Vishwas', at Maharaja Agrasen College in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, officials said on Saturday.

Cyber Crime And Drug Abuse Awareness

The event, held on Friday, began with awareness sessions on cyber crime and drug abuse, during which citizens were educated about online frauds, digital arrest scams, OTP-related frauds, fake investment schemes and the dangers of narcotics. Participants were also advised to report cyber crime incidents through the national helpline number 1930.

Recognition Of Police Efforts

Police teams involved in tracing and recovering the mobile phones were felicitated during the event in recognition of their efforts.

Beneficiaries Share Experiences

Several beneficiaries also shared their experiences and expressed appreciation for the police's role in helping them recover their lost devices.

Strengthening Public Trust

Senior officers said initiatives such as 'Operation Vishwas' help strengthen public trust and promote community-oriented policing.