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How Delhi Police Cracked An IPhone Snatching Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 17:05 IST

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Delhi Police dismantled a sophisticated mobile phone snatching racket targeting iPhone users, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of numerous stolen devices.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a mobile phone snatching racket targeting iPhone users.
  • Three individuals, Sameer, Suhail, and Zahir, were arrested for their involvement.
  • Police recovered 66 stolen mobile phones, including 50 iPhones.
  • The gang sold stolen iPhones in grey markets through a receiver network.
  • The investigation was initiated following an iPhone 17 Pro snatching incident in Sarai Kale Khan.

The Delhi Police has busted a mobile phone snatching and disposal racket that allegedly targeted iPhone users, arresting three people and recovering 66 stolen mobile phones, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Identified and Modus Operandi

Police identified the accused as Sameer (23), Suhail (23) and Zahir alias Salman (36).

 

Police said the gang targeted iPhones and later sold the stolen devices in grey markets through a receiver network.

Investigation Details

The action followed the investigation into a snatching incident reported near IP Park in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area on April 18, in which two motorcycle-borne assailants robbed a man of his iPhone 17 Pro.

An FIR was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station and a special team was formed to crack the case. During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, gathered local intelligence and conducted technical surveillance, which led to the arrest of Sameer and Suhail.

Recovery of Stolen Phones

"During interrogation, the duo disclosed that the stolen phone had been handed over to a receiver for further disposal. Based on their input, police traced and apprehended Zahir alias Salman from Chandni Mahal area in Old Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

A raid was subsequently conducted at his residence, leading to the recovery of 64 stolen mobile phones, including 50 iPhones and 14 Android handsets, he said.

Police said two additional mobile phones were recovered earlier from Suhail, bringing the total recovered phones to 66.

How The Racket Worked

According to investigators, Zahir bought stolen phones from snatchers at cheap rates and later sold them.

He told police that the complainant's iPhone 17 Pro was sold for Rs 40,000, he said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the buyer and recover the device.

Accused Have Prior Criminal Records

Police said Sameer was previously involved in 16 criminal cases related to snatching, robbery and pickpocketing, while Suhail and Zahir also have prior criminal records.

The recovered mobile phones are being verified through ZIPNET and CCTNS databases to ascertain their links with other theft and snatching cases across Delhi and adjoining areas, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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