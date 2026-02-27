HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Phone Snatcher Escapes from Gurugram Police Custody

Phone Snatcher Escapes from Gurugram Police Custody

February 27, 2026 22:17 IST

A phone snatcher, identified as Ravi, made a daring escape from police custody in Gurugram after appearing in court on phone snatching charges, prompting an active search by authorities.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Ravi, accused of phone snatching, escaped from Gurugram police custody after a court appearance.
  • The accused pushed aside police personnel while being escorted back to the station.
  • An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 police station in connection with the escape.
  • Gurugram Police are currently conducting efforts to apprehend the escaped suspect, Ravi.

A man accused of phone snatching allegedly escaped from police custody by pushing aside personnel while being taken back after he was presented in a court here on Friday, officials said.

Although police personnel attempted to chase him down, he managed to evade capture, they added.

 

An FIR has been registered in this connection at Sector 29 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Head Constable Pradeep Kumar, the accused is identified as Ravi (25), a resident of Mandi village in Delhi.

Ravi was arrested along with an accomplice Aditya, a resident of Bhim Basti, with a case of mobile phone snatching registered against the accused on February 25.

Both accused were produced in court and taken on one-day remand. When the police brought him back to the station, Ravi took advantage of the situation and pushed aside personnel, managing to break away and escape.

Ongoing Investigation

The Gurugram Police spokesperson said efforts are on to nab the accused.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
