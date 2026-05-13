DDCA Employees Face Questioning In IPL Ticket Black-Marketing Probe

Delhi Police are questioning DDCA employees as part of an ongoing investigation into an IPL ticket black-marketing racket, following the arrest of three individuals selling tickets at exorbitant prices.

Key Points Delhi Police are investigating an IPL ticket black-marketing racket.

Notices have been served to two DDCA employees for questioning.

Three alleged black marketers were arrested for selling IPL tickets at inflated prices.

The accused allegedly posed as authorised DDCA representatives.

Police suspect a wider black-market network operating across IPL cities.

Police have served notices to two employees of the Delhi and District Cricket Association as part of the ongoing investigation into an IPL ticket black-marketing racket busted earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Delhi Police officer, requesting anonymity, said the notices were issued for further investigation in continuation of the IPL ticket scam case and the two employees are likely to be questioned soon.

DDCA Cooperation With The Investigation

"The DDCA people who have been summoned by Delhi Police will fully cooperate with the investigation," a senior DDCA official told PTI.

The development comes days after the crime branch arrested three alleged black marketers for selling Tata IPL match tickets, including complimentary passes marked "not for sale", at exorbitant prices.

Details Of The Arrested Individuals

According to the police statement on May 9, the accused -- Mukeem (35), Gufran alias Sajid (36) and Mohammad Faisal (38) -- were arrested near Delhi Gate on May 8 following a tip-off regarding illegal sale of IPL tickets.

According to the police, the accused allegedly posed as authorised representatives of the DDCA and sold tickets to buyers at inflated prices. Police had recovered 54 IPL tickets, including 33 complimentary passes, along with Rs 25,000 in cash from their possession.

Wider Black-Market Network Suspected

Investigators earlier said the accused were part of a wider black-market network operating across cities hosting IPL matches. Police also suspect that premium tickets were supplied to people linked to online betting syndicates operating inside stadiums.

An FIR has already been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved, the police said.