Bengaluru Man Arrested For IPL Ticket Racket

A Bengaluru man has been arrested for allegedly illegally reselling IPL match tickets at inflated prices, highlighting the ongoing issue of ticket black marketing during popular sporting events.

Key Points A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly selling IPL tickets illegally at inflated prices.

The accused, Chandrashekar P, worked with a catering service at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Investigations revealed the accused resold tickets purchased under company names at higher prices.

Police are investigating to identify others involved in the IPL ticket black marketing racket.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly illegally selling IPL match tickets at inflated prices outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, police said on Friday.

IPL Ticket Racket Uncovered

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) made the arrest following a tip-off during the April 15 match between RCB and LSG that tickets were being sold illegally at higher rates, they said.

Police identified the accused as Chandrashekar P, a Bengaluru resident who was working with a catering service at the stadium.

During questioning, it was found that he was reselling match tickets in black.

Details of the Illegal Ticket Sales

According to police, investigations showed that for the April 15 match, 100 tickets were bought using the names of two companies and then sold at higher prices.

In a similar case during the March 28 RCB vs CSK match, 81 tickets worth Rs 6.6 lakh were purchased under one company's name and resold at inflated rates.

Police said that during the 2026 IPL season, the accused bought 181 tickets worth Rs 17.52 lakh through a portal and sold them illegally.

Investigation Underway

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket, they added.

Under Indian law, black marketing of tickets can attract charges related to fraud and potentially violations of consumer protection laws. The police will likely investigate the source of the tickets and any potential accomplices to determine the full extent of the illegal operation. This arrest highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal ticket sales during major sporting events in India.