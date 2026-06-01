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Delhi Police Bust Fake RO Filter Manufacturing Unit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 01, 2026 17:12 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully busted a factory manufacturing counterfeit RO water purifier filters, arresting the owner and seizing over 2,900 fake filters.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police dismantle a factory producing counterfeit RO water purifier filters.
  • The owner, Mohd Tabrej, was arrested during the raid in Pul Prahladpur.
  • Over 2,900 fake RO filters bearing the names of reputed brands were seized.
  • The factory was operating from a rented premises for approximately eight to nine months.

The Delhi Police has busted a factory-cum-godown allegedly involved in manufacturing and storing counterfeit RO water purifier filters of leading brands and arrested its owner, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Tabrej, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, was apprehended during a raid at a premises in Pul Prahladpur in southeast Delhi.

 

Massive Seizure of Fake RO Filters

Police said over 2,900 fake RO filters bearing the names of reputed brands were recovered and seized from the unit.

According to the police, the action followed a tip-off that counterfeit RO filters were being manufactured, stored and sold from the factory.

Details of the Raid and Investigation

Acting on the information, a police team raided the premises on May 27 and found large quantities of fake RO filters, membranes and packaging material allegedly used for branding and distribution.

Police said Tabrej, originally from Bihar's Nalanda, came to Delhi in 2011 and had earlier worked in the battery business before learning RO servicing. He allegedly set up the factory in a rented premises around eight to nine months ago.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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