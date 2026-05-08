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Delhi Police Busts Fake Cement Manufacturing Units

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 16:09 IST

Delhi Police have successfully busted an illegal cement manufacturing operation in northeastern Delhi, arresting one individual and seizing a large quantity of counterfeit materials.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police dismantle two illegal units producing counterfeit cement in northeastern Delhi.
  • A 25-year-old man, Rizwan, was arrested for allegedly supervising the fake cement manufacturing operation.
  • The operation involved mixing damaged cement with clinker material and packaging it in counterfeit branded bags.
  • Police seized thousands of fake cement bags, adulterated cement, and clinker material from the illegal factories.
  • Authorities have sealed the factory premises and are investigating to identify other individuals involved in the cement racket.

The Delhi Police has busted two illegal units manufacturing counterfeit cement in city's northeastern areas and arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the racket, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Cement Racket

The raids were conducted at Mandoli Industrial Area and Jawahar Nagar Industrial Area following a complaint by an authorised representative of a cement company alleging large-scale production of fake cement during night hours using counterfeit packaging material, he said.

 

The accused, identified as Rizwan, was allegedly supervising the illegal units.

According to the police, he used damaged cement mixed with clinker material to prepare counterfeit cement, which was then packed in fake branded bags and supplied in the market.

Seizure Of Counterfeit Materials

"During the raids, police recovered 2,725 empty counterfeit cement bags of different variants and 341 filled fake cement bags bearing the company's branding," the officer said.

Police also seized a huge quantity of loose adulterated cement, around 1,780 bags of damaged cement and 420 plastic bags containing clinker material allegedly used in manufacturing the counterfeit product.

Both factory premises, along with the machinery and material used in the operation, have been sealed and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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