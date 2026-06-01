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Vehicle Thieves Arrested In Delhi, Stolen Cars Recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 16:49 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a vehicle theft ring, arresting two individuals and recovering eight stolen cars, highlighting their commitment to curbing vehicle-related crimes in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested two vehicle thieves involved in stealing high-end cars.
  • The thieves allegedly sold stolen vehicles in Punjab and Rajasthan.
  • Police recovered eight stolen cars, including Hyundai Creta and Toyota Fortuner.
  • The accused, Maninder Singh and Harjot Singh, have prior criminal records.
  • The arrests led to solving eight vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations.

Delhi Police has arrested two vehicle thieves who allegedly stole four-wheelers from the capital and sold them to buyers in Punjab and Rajasthan, and recovered eight cars from their possession, officials said on Monday.

Accused Identified and Modus Operandi

The accused have been identified as Maninder Singh (32) and Harjot Singh (33), both from Punjab, they said.

 

"The duo was part of a vehicle-lifting network that targeted high-end cars in Delhi and transported them to Amritsar, Chandigarh and Jaipur," DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said in a statement.

Special Drive to Curb Vehicle Theft

According to police, a special drive was launched to curb vehicle theft and dismantle networks involved in such crimes in Delhi.

A tip-off was received on May 21 about the movement of vehicle thieves involved in stealing luxury vehicles in Delhi.

Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Vehicles

Acting on the lead, police laid a trap in Rohini and arrested Maninder Singh, who was moving in a stolen vehicle that was traced to the Begumpur area, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Maninder disclosed the involvement of Harjot and revealed details of vehicle thefts committed by the duo, the officer said.

Acting on the disclosures, police arrested Harjot from Amritsar on May 24 and recovered a stolen car from him.

Subsequently, police conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Amritsar and Jaipur, leading to the recovery of six high-end stolen vehicles.

List of Recovered Vehicles

The recovered vehicles include one Hyundai Creta, one Toyota Fortuner, one Hyundai Alcazar, one Honda Amaze, one Maruti Suzuki Baleno, one Maruti Suzuki Brezza and two Kia Seltos SUVs, police said.

Criminal History of the Accused

"With their arrests, police have now solved eight vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations. Maninder, a 12th pass, was previously involved in nine criminal cases, including four in Delhi. Harjot, a graduate, was involved in five similar cases in Punjab," the DCP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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