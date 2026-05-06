Notorious 'Bilora-Haddi' Duo Arrested By Delhi Police

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended the notorious 'Bilora-Haddi' duo, known for their involvement in numerous snatching incidents across the city, recovering stolen goods and vehicles in the process.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested the notorious 'Bilora-Haddi' duo for multiple snatching cases.

The duo, Sanju alias Bilora and Sachin alias Haddi, met in jail and formed their criminal partnership after release.

Police recovered stolen motorcycles, gold chains, and cash from the accused.

The 'Bilora-Haddi' duo targeted pedestrians wearing gold chains, operating in a coordinated manner.

Delhi Police has arrested the notorious 'Bilora-Haddi' duo involved in multiple cases of snatching, with the recovery of stolen items and vehicles, officials said on Wednesday.

Arrest and Modus Operandi of the Snatching Duo

The accused, Sanju alias Bilora and Sachin alias Haddi, were arrested from the Bans Wala Park area on Tuesday following a tip-off.

They came in contact with each other while lodged in jail earlier and later formed the 'Bilora-Haddi' duo after their release.

"The motorcycle used by the accused was also found stolen. Interrogation of the accused led to the recovery of five more two-wheelers," the office said.

Recovered Stolen Goods and Criminal History

The police said four snatched gold chains and Rs 29,500, suspected to be proceeds of crime, were seized from the accused. The recovered chains are suspected to be linked to snatching incidents reported in Vikas Puri, Shalimar Bagh and Paschim Vihar.

Investigators said the duo operated in a coordinated manner and mainly targeted pedestrians wearing gold chains. "One of them would ride the motorcycle while the other swiftly snatched the chain before escaping from the spot," the officer said.

The police said both Sanju and Sachin are history sheeters and have been found involved in more than 70 criminal cases.