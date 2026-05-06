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Delhi Police Nab Sextortion Racket Kingpin From Mewat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 16:19 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a key figure in a sextortion racket operating out of Mewat, Rajasthan, for allegedly defrauding a young man through blackmail and fake video calls.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Abas Khan, the alleged kingpin of a sextortion racket operating from Rajasthan's Mewat region.
  • The victim, a 21-year-old man, was allegedly duped of Rs 2.52 lakh through blackmail after a fake video call.
  • The accused used fake female profiles to trap victims and blackmail them using screen-recorded video calls.
  • Police investigation revealed the use of mule bank accounts and fake identities to execute the fraud.

The Delhi Police have arrested the alleged kingpin of a sextortion racket from Rajasthan's Mewat region for duping a 21-year-old man of Rs 2.52 lakh through a fake video call and blackmail, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Involved In Multiple Cybercrimes

The accused, identified as Abas Khan (25), a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was allegedly involved in multiple sextortion and fraud cases and acted as a key operator in the cybercrime network, police said.

 

According to the police, the case came to light after a Delhi resident lodged an online complaint alleging that he was extorted after receiving a friend request from a woman.

During chats, the complainant shared his mobile number following which he received a video call in which obscene content was played.

Blackmail And Extortion Tactics

"Soon after disconnecting the call, he started receiving threats that his video had been recorded and would be circulated on social media if he failed to pay money," a senior police officer said.

Fearing public humiliation, the victim transferred Rs 2.52 lakh in multiple transactions, she added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on January 12 and an investigation was launched.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

The police said analysis of social media accounts, profiles, digital footprints and bank transactions revealed that mule bank accounts and fake identities were used to execute the fraud.

"During the investigation, the operational footprints and digital trail led the team to the Mewat region. A team conducted a raid in a village in Alwar with assistance from local police. During the raid, Khan was apprehended," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that fake female profiles were created to trap victims before blackmailing them using screen-recorded video calls. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the racket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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