Interstate Robbery Gang Busted After Delhi Carjacking

Delhi Police successfully apprehended three interstate robbers, including a member of the Nitu Dabodiya gang, after a dramatic chase following armed robberies and a carjacking in the capital.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three interstate robbers after a 10-day chase.

The arrested robbers are linked to the notorious Nitu Dabodiya gang.

The gang is accused of two armed robberies in Delhi, including a carjacking.

The suspects were apprehended in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, after a high-speed chase.

Police recovered the stolen Ford Ecosport and a Mahindra TUV used by the accused.

The Delhi Police has arrested three alleged interstate robbers, including an associate of the Nitu Dabodiya gang, from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area, after a 10-day chase in connection with two armed robberies reported from the national capital last month, an officer said on Friday.

Interstate Robbers Arrested: Key Suspects and Crimes

The accused were identified as Sahil (28) and Ansul alias Golu (30), both residents of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, and Himanshu (24), a resident of Rewari in Haryana, he said.

According to police, the accused allegedly carried out two armed robberies within an hour on April 25.

In the first incident, the trio allegedly robbed a shopkeeper of Rs 15,000 at gunpoint in the Vikaspuri area. Soon afterwards, they allegedly carjacked a Ford Ecosport from a couple near Vegas Mall in the Dwarka North area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

The Chase and Apprehension of the Robbery Suspects

Police said the incidents triggered an intensive probe.

"Acting on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the team launched a multi-state manhunt and tracked the accused nearly 800 kilometres away to Jammu and Kashmir," said the DCP.

After conducting operations in Kashmir for five days with the help of local police, the team intercepted the suspects in Kathua on May 7.

The accused allegedly attempted to flee, leading to a nearly 15-km high-speed chase before they were overpowered and arrested, officials said.

Recovered Vehicles and Ongoing Investigation

Police said Ansul alias Golu is associated with the Nitu Dabodiya gang and the accused were operating in a coordinated manner to evade arrest.

Police have recovered the robbed Ford Ecosport and a Mahindra TUV vehicle allegedly used by the accused while fleeing.

Efforts are underway to recover the remaining robbed property and ascertain the accused's involvement in other criminal cases.