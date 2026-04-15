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Delhi Police Arrest 'Nata', a Notorious Housebreaker with 21 Theft Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 22:16 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended a notorious 35-year-old housebreaker known as 'Nata', solving a string of theft cases and recovering stolen valuables.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Shakil Irfan, alias 'Nata', a 35-year-old habitual housebreaker with a history of 21 theft cases.
  • The arrest followed a daylight robbery in the Mansarovar Park area.
  • Stolen valuables, including gold and silver items, were recovered from 'Nata'.
  • 'Nata' confessed to committing thefts to support his drug addiction.

Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old habitual housebreaker, identified as 'Nata', with a history of 21 theft cases from Seemapuri, officials said on Wednesday.

Stolen valuables, including gold and silver items, were recovered from his possession, they added.

 

Shakil Irfan alias 'Nata' was arrested for a daylight robbery at a house in the Mansarovar Park area on April 12.

During interrogation, he admitted to committing thefts to fund his drug addiction, a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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