Delhi Police Arrest 'Nata', a Notorious Housebreaker with 21 Theft Cases

Delhi Police have apprehended a notorious 35-year-old housebreaker known as 'Nata', solving a string of theft cases and recovering stolen valuables.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Shakil Irfan, alias 'Nata', a 35-year-old habitual housebreaker with a history of 21 theft cases.

The arrest followed a daylight robbery in the Mansarovar Park area.

Stolen valuables, including gold and silver items, were recovered from 'Nata'.

'Nata' confessed to committing thefts to support his drug addiction.

Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old habitual housebreaker, identified as 'Nata', with a history of 21 theft cases from Seemapuri, officials said on Wednesday.

Stolen valuables, including gold and silver items, were recovered from his possession, they added.

Shakil Irfan alias 'Nata' was arrested for a daylight robbery at a house in the Mansarovar Park area on April 12.

During interrogation, he admitted to committing thefts to fund his drug addiction, a senior police officer said.