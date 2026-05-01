Delhi Police Arrest 23 In Week-Long Anti-Drug Campaign

The Delhi Police's week-long anti-drug campaign resulted in 23 arrests, significant drug seizures, and extensive awareness programs in schools and chemist shops.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested 23 individuals and registered 24 cases under the NDPS Act during a week-long anti-drug campaign.

The anti-drug operation led to the seizure of marijuana, smack, heroin, codeine syrup, and controlled pharmaceutical substances.

Delhi Police engaged with over 31,000 students in anti-drug awareness programs across 100 schools.

The 'Nasha Not Cool' campaign targeted chemist shops to promote responsible dispensing of pharmaceutical drugs.

The Delhi Police registered 24 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 23 persons during a week-long anti-drug campaign that combined enforcement with large-scale awareness drives, an official said on Friday.

Drug Seizures and Recoveries

The drive, conducted from April 24 to April 30, also saw seizure of narcotics and pharmaceutical substances, including marijuana, 24 grams of smack, 8 grams of heroin and 5 litres of codeine syrup, he said.

Police further recovered 499 capsules and 400 tablets of tramadol (highly-controlled pain medication), 240 tablets of alprazolam (sleeping pills) and Rs 3,650 in cash.

Anti-Drug Awareness Initiatives

As part of outreach, an anti-drug pledge was administered to around 31,000 students across more than 100 schools in the Outer district on the opening day of the drive.

Police teams also engaged directly with citizens at public places through awareness drives conducted by the Shishtachar Squad.

Targeting Pharmaceutical Drug Misuse

In another outreach initiative, police teams visited chemist shops and distributed "Nasha Not Cool" bands while sensitising shopkeepers about the risks of misuse of pharmaceutical drugs and the need for responsible dispensing practices.