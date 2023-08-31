News
'Delhi Banega Khalistan' graffiti found on Metro walls

'Delhi Banega Khalistan' graffiti found on Metro walls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 31, 2023 12:05 IST
The Delhi Police has detained two persons in connection with writing pro-Khalistan messages on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Pro-Khalistani graffiti found on the walls of five Delhi metro stations. Photographs: ANI

Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the two persons were detained from Punjab by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Another officer said that their interrogation was underway.

 

Pro-Khalistan messages -- "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" -- were found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stadiums on August 27. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

A purported video was released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which showed the defaced walls of the metro stations.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, spokesperson for the SFJ, had said in the video, "G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada."

On January 19, ahead of the Republic Day, "anti-national" and "Khalistan-related" graffiti appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Khalistanis are a microscopic minority in Punjab'
'Khalistan is a business'
UK to spend Rs 1 cr on fighting Khalistan extremism
'I never got along with any actress'
NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity MFs in July
J-K polls can be held any time: Centre to SC
US Open PIX: Fritz, Gauff keep home hopes alive
'There aren't many takers for Khalistan now'

Khalistani extremists vandalise temple in Canada

