How A Delhi Dancer's Dreams Were Allegedly Shattered

A Delhi dancer's dreams of dance competitions and reality shows were allegedly shattered after a brutal attack linked to a long-standing rivalry left him critically injured near a railway track, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Mohit, a 24-year-old dancer from Delhi, was critically injured near a railway track.

Police are investigating a possible revenge attack linked to a three-year-old dispute.

CCTV footage revealed Mohit being assaulted before the incident.

The dancer's family alleges the police initially treated the case as an accident or suicide attempt.

Doctors are preparing for possible amputation procedures due to the severity of Mohit's leg injuries.

Dance, music and the spotlight -- these were the things that defined 24-year-old Mohit from Delhi. But a trail of CCTV footage revealed how his dreams were allegedly shattered over a three-year-old rivalry, which ended with him being allegedly pushed under a moving train and severely injuring his legs.

The incident came to light on April 26 when police received a PCR call regarding a man critically injured after allegedly being hit by a train near a railway track in the Adarsh Nagar area. Mohit was found with severe injuries and was rushed for treatment, police said.

Initially treated as a railway accident and a possible suicide attempt, the case took a turn after the police examined CCTV footage and recorded the victim's detailed statement days later. Police have now registered a case against four of Mohit's friends for allegedly assaulting him before he was found near the tracks.

The Alleged Revenge Plot

According to the victim's family, the attack was linked to an old dispute that had taken place nearly three years ago. They alleged that the accused friends used a wedding outing as an opportunity to take revenge.

A CCTV footage showed that the 24-year-old left his home all dressed up in the hope of spending a good time with his long-lost acquaintances, while the other showed him being ruthlessly beaten up by three to four people.

For Mohit's family, the tragedy has not only left their son fighting for survival but has also shattered the dreams he had built, brick by brick, around dance.

A Dancer's Shattered Dreams

Relatives described him as a passionate "battleground dancer" (high-energy dance performances), devoting years to perfecting his performance, hoping to make a name for himself through dance competitions and dreaming of going on reality dance shows.

"He only lived for dancing. It is rare to see such determined children. Dance and his dreams were the only things he ever talked about. He used to practice for hours every day and wanted to become one of the best battleground dancers," a relative said.

Mourning her child's condition, Sangeeta Devi said her son was her pillar of strength.

"He is such a kind soul. He never had any bad habits. All he did was dance and be there for his family and friends," she wailed.

"How will my son live now? The one thing any dancer values most is their art. Now, his legs are lost. What will he do now? All his dreams and years of passion and practice have been destroyed in a single night," she said.

Police Investigation Details

The victim's family members further alleged that the police initially did not register it under a criminal case and treated the matter merely as an accident or attempted suicide. "The police first kept saying it was a suicide attempt. But after CCTV footage surfaced, the entire angle changed," they said.

According to relatives, Mohit suffered multiple fractures and devastating injuries to his legs. He remains under treatment, and his condition is stated to be critical.

The family further claimed that doctors are preparing for amputation procedures due to the extent of damage suffered in both legs.

According to a police statement, Mohit is a resident of Mukundpur and had left home on the evening of April 25 to attend a friend's wedding, along with four friends - Rahul, Gulshan, Hemant and Deepanshu.

During the journey, the group allegedly stopped near a liquor shop in the Transport Nagar area, where they consumed alcohol.

Police said that during questioning, Mohit initially told the officers that he became heavily intoxicated and lost consciousness, and therefore could not remember how he reached the railway tracks.

"However, in a subsequent statement recorded on May 5 after his condition improved, he alleged that all four of them assaulted him after consuming alcohol," a senior police officer said in the statement.

After regaining consciousness, he found himself near a railway track, from where he was taken to the hospital, police said.

Ongoing Investigation and Justice Demands

Following the statement and analysis of CCTV footage, police registered an FIR on May 6 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint and common intention.

Police said CCTV footage appeared to show Mohit being physically assaulted shortly before he was found near the railway tracks. Investigators are also examining call detail records and other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events.

"All the alleged persons have been called to the police station and are being interrogated. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Police are now trying to determine whether Mohit was deliberately abandoned near the railway track after the alleged assault or whether he reached there on his own in an injured state.

They further said that forensic and medical reports will play a crucial role in determining the exact circumstances under which the injuries occurred.

The medical opinion regarding the nature of injuries is still awaited. Meanwhile, the victim's family has demanded strict action against all those involved and urged authorities to ensure a fair investigation.

"We just want justice for him. His entire future has been destroyed. Can you imagine the grief and the extent of loss our child went through? Everyone involved needs to be punished," a relative said.

Railway police said the investigation remains ongoing and further legal action will be taken based on evidence and medical findings.