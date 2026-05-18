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Man Arrested After Allegedly Opening Fire In Delhi Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 15:00 IST

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Delhi after allegedly firing a gun during an argument with labourers, highlighting concerns about public safety and escalating conflicts.

Key Points

  • A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a pistol during an argument with labourers in Delhi's Maujpur area.
  • The incident occurred when the accused asked labourers to move their vehicle, leading to a heated exchange and gunfire.
  • Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and six live cartridges from the accused, identified as Nitin Chaudhary.
  • The accused has a prior criminal record, including cases related to attempted murder and causing hurt.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the firing incident in Jafrabad.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening fire during an argument with some labourers unloading goods in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Monday.

A semi-automatic pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession. The incident took place around 1.30 am on the intervening night of May 16 and 17 in Jafrabad area, they said.

 

Argument Over Unloading Leads To Firing

The complainant, Saurabh (19), told police that he and a group of conductors and labourers were unloading a consignment when a man stepped out of a car parked nearby and asked them to move their vehicle, the police said.

"During the argument, the accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot. No injuries were reported in the incident," the officer said.

The labourers later shifted their vehicle and informed the owner, who subsequently contacted the police.

Accused Arrested, Weapon Recovered

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Jafrabad police station. Later, the accused, identified as Nitin Chaudhary alias Lala, a resident of Maujpur, was arrested.

"During interrogation, Chaudhary confessed to the crime. A semi-automatic pistol along with six live cartridges was recovered at his instance," the officer said.

The police said the accused was previously involved in two criminal cases related to attempt to murder and causing hurt.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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