Delhi Boy Rescued Within Hours Of Kidnapping

Delhi Police swiftly rescued a seven-year-old boy kidnapped from Dabri, arresting the suspect at New Delhi Railway Station as he attempted to flee to Bihar.

Key Points A seven-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Dabri area of Delhi.

Delhi Police rescued the boy within five hours of the kidnapping.

The accused, a tailor named Mohammed Adil Ansari, was arrested at New Delhi Railway Station.

Ansari was attempting to flee to Bihar with the child when apprehended.

The child has been safely reunited with his family.

A seven-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a tailor in his locality and was being taken to Bihar, was rescued within five hours of the incident, police said on Thursday.

Swift Police Action Leads To Rescue

The accused, identified as Mohammed Adil Ansari, a resident of Bihar's Madhubani, was apprehended from New Delhi Railway Station while attempting to flee to his native place with the child, they said.

According to police, the boy was kidnapped from his residence in the Dabri area around 4.30 pm on April 20.

Suspect Apprehended At Railway Station

On receiving the information, the Dabri Police registered a case and launched a search operation. They used technical surveillance along with local intelligence to trace the suspect, an official said.

Ansari, who used to work as a tailor in the Dabri area, was eventually tracked down and apprehended from the New Delhi Railway Station, the official said.

Child Reunited With Family

The child was rescued and reunited with his family, he added.

Kidnapping is a serious offence under Indian law, investigated by local police. The swift action by Delhi Police in this case highlights the importance of rapid response and coordination in such incidents. Reuniting the child with his family is the priority in these cases.