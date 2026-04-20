Delhi: Juveniles Held For Rs 20 Lakh Jewellery Snatch

Delhi police have apprehended two juveniles for allegedly snatching a bag containing gold and diamond jewellery worth approximately Rs 20 lakh from a woman in Ashok Vihar, recovering the stolen goods.

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Key Points Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly snatching jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Delhi's Ashok Vihar.

The victim was sitting in her car when the incident occurred near Rajwada Palace.

Police tracked the suspects using CCTV footage and local informers.

The entire stolen property, including jewellery and mobile phones, was recovered.

Additional recoveries suggest the duo's involvement in other snatching cases.

Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly snatching a bag containing gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh from a woman in north west Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Monday.

Details of the Ashok Vihar Jewellery Snatch

The incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday near Rajwada Palace when the victim was sitting in her car after attending a function. An unidentified boy suddenly opened the car door, snatched her bag and fled, they said.

The bag contained two mobile phones, including an iPhone, along with gold and diamond jewellery valued between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, they added.

Investigation and Apprehension of Suspects

Police scanned CCTV footage from the area and tracked the movement of the suspects, while local informers were also activated.

"Based on inputs, the accused were traced to a jhuggi cluster in Shalimar Bagh, where a raid was conducted and both juveniles were apprehended on Sunday," a senior police officer said.

Recovery of Stolen Property

During interrogation, the accused led police to the recovery of the entire stolen property, including jewellery, mobile phones, the snatched handbag and around Rs 35,000 in cash.

Police said additional recoveries of silver jewellery and a gold ring were also made, indicating the duo's possible involvement in other snatching cases. Further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, juveniles involved in such crimes may face charges under the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation will likely focus on determining if the juveniles acted alone or were part of a larger criminal network operating in the Delhi area.