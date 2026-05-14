HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » East Delhi Robbery: Woman Tied Up, Jewellery Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen

East Delhi Robbery: Woman Tied Up, Jewellery Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 21:31 IST

x

A shocking robbery in East Delhi's Trilok Puri saw two men tie up a woman and steal cash and jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two men allegedly robbed a house in Trilok Puri, East Delhi, stealing approximately Rs 8 lakh in cash and jewellery.
  • The woman living in the house was alone when the robbers entered, tied her up, and gagged her.
  • Police were alerted after family members and neighbours found the woman and freed her.
  • An FIR has been registered, and police are investigating the robbery, reviewing CCTV footage and collecting fingerprints.

Two unidentified men allegedly barged into a residence in east Delhi's Trilok Puri area on Thursday, and robbed cash and jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh after tying a lone woman in the house to a bed, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am when the woman, identified as Firoza, was alone at her residence, and the main gate was open.

 

Details Of The Trilok Puri Robbery

Police said a PCR call regarding the robbery was received at Mayur Vihar police station around 11.15 am, following which a team rushed to the spot.

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that two unknown persons entered the house, overpowered her, tied her hands and legs, and gagged her mouth using tape and cloth before tying her to a bed.

The accused allegedly took the keys of the almirah from her purse, opened the locker and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 8 lakh, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

After the robbers fled, family members and neighbours reached the house, freed the woman and informed police, a senior officer said.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical examination.

A crime team was called to the spot and forensic examination, photography and inspection of the scene were carried out. Fingerprints were also collected from the house, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections related to robbery has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and investigation is underway, the officer said.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned and all possible leads are being pursued, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

West Delhi Home Burgled, Valuables Worth Lakhs Stolen
Delhi Police Nab Five In Hargovind Enclave Robbery Case
Delhi Businessman's Family Held Hostage; Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen
Delhi Liquor Businessman's Family Held Hostage, Robbed
Delhi Liquor Businessman's Family Held Hostage, Robbed
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline' jibe at US0:40

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline'...

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers2:44

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers3:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO