East Delhi Robbery: Woman Tied Up, Jewellery Worth Rs 8 Lakh Stolen

A shocking robbery in East Delhi's Trilok Puri saw two men tie up a woman and steal cash and jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Two men allegedly robbed a house in Trilok Puri, East Delhi, stealing approximately Rs 8 lakh in cash and jewellery.

The woman living in the house was alone when the robbers entered, tied her up, and gagged her.

Police were alerted after family members and neighbours found the woman and freed her.

An FIR has been registered, and police are investigating the robbery, reviewing CCTV footage and collecting fingerprints.

Two unidentified men allegedly barged into a residence in east Delhi's Trilok Puri area on Thursday, and robbed cash and jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh after tying a lone woman in the house to a bed, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am when the woman, identified as Firoza, was alone at her residence, and the main gate was open.

Details Of The Trilok Puri Robbery

Police said a PCR call regarding the robbery was received at Mayur Vihar police station around 11.15 am, following which a team rushed to the spot.

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that two unknown persons entered the house, overpowered her, tied her hands and legs, and gagged her mouth using tape and cloth before tying her to a bed.

The accused allegedly took the keys of the almirah from her purse, opened the locker and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 8 lakh, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

After the robbers fled, family members and neighbours reached the house, freed the woman and informed police, a senior officer said.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical examination.

A crime team was called to the spot and forensic examination, photography and inspection of the scene were carried out. Fingerprints were also collected from the house, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections related to robbery has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and investigation is underway, the officer said.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned and all possible leads are being pursued, the officer said.