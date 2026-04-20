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Delhi High Court Lawyer Dies After Hotel Fall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 12:22 IST

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A Delhi High Court advocate tragically died after an apparent fall from a hotel in Connaught Place, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • A Delhi High Court advocate, Rajesh Singh, died after allegedly falling from a hotel in Connaught Place.
  • Police were alerted to the incident at The Royal Plaza hotel on Sunday evening.
  • The deceased, Rajesh Singh, was a 26-year-old practising advocate at the Delhi High Court.
  • Family members have been informed, and no foul play is currently suspected in the death.
  • Police are investigating the incident, including examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

A 26-year-old Delhi High Court advocate died after allegedly jumping from the 15th floor of a hotel in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said on Monday.

Police was informed about the incident at The Royal Plaza hotel around 9.15 pm on Sunday.

 

Investigation Launched Into Advocate's Death

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh, a practising advocate at the Delhi High Court who had checked into the hotel the earlier evening.

"A police team rushed to the hotel and found that the victim, identified as Rajesh Singh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, had allegedly jumped from the 15th floor of the building," read the statement.

"The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. As per their statement, no foul play is suspected in the matter," it said.

Police Examine Evidence and CCTV Footage

Police said he was staying alone in the room.

He was immediately shifted to the Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Teams from the crime department and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were called to inspect the scene. Relevant exhibits were lifted and seized, and CCTV footage from the hotel premises examined, police said.

In cases of suspected suicide, police investigations in India typically involve interviewing family, friends, and colleagues to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. If foul play is ruled out, the case is usually closed, but the police may continue to investigate if new evidence emerges.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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