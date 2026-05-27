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Delhi Head Constable Arrested In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 13:17 IST

A Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Key Points

  • A Delhi Police head constable, Ankush Dhama, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The head constable allegedly demanded money from a complainant in connection to a family dispute.
  • The accused initially demanded Rs 1.5 lakh, later negotiated to Rs 1 lakh, to avoid legal action.
  • The vigilance unit caught the head constable red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000.
  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

A Delhi Police head constable was arrested by the vigilance unit after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Head Constable Ankush Dhama, posted at Kamla Market police station in the Central district.

 

Details Of The Bribery Allegations

The complainant, a resident of Ajmeri Gate area, approached officials alleging that the head constable had demanded money from him in connection with a dispute involving one of his relatives.

Police said an altercation had taken place between the complainant and his relative, following which both parties had approached Kamla Market police station to lodge complaints.

The matter was later amicably settled between the parties with the intervention of common acquaintances. However, despite the settlement, the accused cop allegedly threatened the complainant with jail and initially demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to avoid legal action, police said.

The Vigilance Unit's Investigation

"The amount was later negotiated to Rs 1 lakh. The complainant allegedly paid Rs 50,000 on the same day and another Rs 20,000 subsequently. Despite this, the accused continued pressurising him for the remaining amount," a vigilance unit official said.

The complainant also provided an audio recording of a conversation regarding the alleged bribe demand.

Subsequently, a trap was laid at the Kamla Market police booth on May 25 evening.

Arrest And Further Action

During the operation, the complainant handed over Rs 20,000 to the accused, with the team catching him red-handed and recovering the bribe amount from his possession, police said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the vigilance unit police station. The accused head constable has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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