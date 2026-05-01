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Delhi Police Constable Arrested In Rs 50 Lakh Robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 01, 2026 11:43 IST

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A Delhi Police constable has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Rs 50 lakh robbery, raising concerns about police corruption and internal crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police constable Samay Singh arrested for alleged involvement in a Rs 50 lakh robbery.
  • The robbery occurred near the Azad Market underpass, with cash worth around Rs 50 lakh stolen.
  • Singh is suspected of conspiring with associates and playing a key role in planning the robbery.
  • The constable was tracked down in Rajasthan's Dausa after being on the run.
  • Police are investigating Singh's potential involvement in other similar crimes and tracing the remaining stolen money.

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Rs 50 lakh robbery near the Azad Market underpass last month, an official said on Friday.

Constable's Alleged Role In The Robbery

The accused, identified as Samay Singh, was posted in the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Police.

 

He is alleged to have conspired with a group of associates to execute the robbery on March 31, they said.

According to police, the incident took place when four men intercepted a moving auto-rickshaw near the Azad Market underpass and decamped with cash worth around Rs 50 lakh. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched immediately.

Investigation And Arrest

"Several accused involved in the case had already been arrested earlier. The role of the constable surfaced during the course of the investigation," a senior police officer said.

Singh had been absconding since the incident and was tracked down after sustained efforts by a police team using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, officials said.

He was eventually apprehended in Rajasthan's Dausa. Police suspect that Singh played a key role in planning the robbery and coordinating with his associates.

"He is considered a habitual offender who has been involved in major robbery cases," the officer said.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of his involvement and to verify whether he was linked to other similar crimes. Efforts are also being made to trace the remaining proceeds of the robbery, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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