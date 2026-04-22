Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested In Bribery Case

A Delhi Police head constable has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to avoid falsely implicating a woman, highlighting concerns about corruption within law enforcement.
Key Points
- A Delhi Police head constable from the anti-narcotics cell, Dwarka, has been arrested by the CBI.
- The officer allegedly accepted a Rs 2 lakh bribe to avoid falsely implicating a woman in a case.
- The CBI registered a case following a complaint alleging a demand of Rs 15 lakh.
- Searches at the Dwarka anti-narcotics cell led to the recovery and seizure of Rs 48.87 lakh in cash.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Delhi Police head constable posted with the anti-narcotics cell, Dwarka, for allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe from a complainant in exchange for not falsely implicating her in a case, officials said on Wednesday.
Details of the Bribery Allegations
According to the CBI, a case was registered on Tuesday against head constable Ajay and other unknown persons following a complaint alleging a demand of Rs 15 lakh.
The agency also said that during searches at the office premises (Dwarka anti-narcotics cell), cash amounting to Rs 48.87 lakh was recovered and seized.
CBI Trap and Arrest
"It was alleged that the accused head constable and others demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for not falsely implicating the woman in a case," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the accused had directed the complainant to deliver a part payment of Rs 5 lakh by Tuesday.
Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap the same day and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh as part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 15 lakh, the statement said.
The accused head constable has been arrested, it said.