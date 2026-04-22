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Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 22, 2026 18:19 IST

A Delhi Police head constable has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to avoid falsely implicating a woman, highlighting concerns about corruption within law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi Police head constable from the anti-narcotics cell, Dwarka, has been arrested by the CBI.
  • The officer allegedly accepted a Rs 2 lakh bribe to avoid falsely implicating a woman in a case.
  • The CBI registered a case following a complaint alleging a demand of Rs 15 lakh.
  • Searches at the Dwarka anti-narcotics cell led to the recovery and seizure of Rs 48.87 lakh in cash.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Delhi Police head constable posted with the anti-narcotics cell, Dwarka, for allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe from a complainant in exchange for not falsely implicating her in a case, officials said on Wednesday.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

According to the CBI, a case was registered on Tuesday against head constable Ajay and other unknown persons following a complaint alleging a demand of Rs 15 lakh.

 

The agency also said that during searches at the office premises (Dwarka anti-narcotics cell), cash amounting to Rs 48.87 lakh was recovered and seized.

CBI Trap and Arrest

"It was alleged that the accused head constable and others demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for not falsely implicating the woman in a case," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the accused had directed the complainant to deliver a part payment of Rs 5 lakh by Tuesday.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap the same day and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh as part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 15 lakh, the statement said.

The accused head constable has been arrested, it said.

The CBI's anti-corruption mandate extends to investigating allegations against public servants to ensure integrity in governance. Cases of bribery within law enforcement agencies raise concerns about the potential for abuse of power and the importance of maintaining public trust. The investigation will likely examine the extent of the alleged conspiracy and whether other individuals were involved.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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