Delhi govt mandates WFH, Metro rides for ministers, officials to save fuel

In a bid to conserve fuel, the Delhi government has announced measures including work from home, increased Metro use, and reduced fuel quotas for government officers.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta delivering a speech at the 14th Convocation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, in New Delhi, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Rekha Gupta on X

Key Points Ministers and officers in Delhi will use Metro trains for commuting every Monday.

The Delhi government is requesting the private sector to adopt 'work from home' policies.

Official foreign visits by Delhi ministers are cancelled for a year to conserve resources.

Petrol and diesel quotas for Delhi government officers have been reduced by 20 per cent.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a slew of measures including two days of 'work from home' (WFH) for government offices, use of Metro trains on Mondays by ministers and officers, and a voluntary 'no-vehicle day' every week.

Gupta said in a press conference attended by her Cabinet colleagues that the government has drawn an extensive plan under "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" to implement the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving fuel and wise expenditure.

She said all Delhi government offices will follow WFH two days a week. The private sector will also be requested to follow it, she said.

Gupta said all ministers, officers and she herself will use Metro for commuting on Mondays while people will be requested to observe 'no-vehicle day' every week.

The government has also decided to cancel all official foreign visits by ministers for one year while no big events will be hosted by it for the next three months, she said.

The chief minister said petrol and diesel quotas of the Delhi government officers have also been slashed by 20 per cent.

Earlier, Gupta headed a meeting with all her Cabinet ministers and senior officers of the government to discuss ways to save fuel and other resources amid global uncertainty over crude oil and gas supplies.

The chief minister has also cut down on her carcade by 60 per cent, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to spend wisely and save fuel in view of the war in West Asia.

The chief minister's convoy now has only four vehicles, including two EVs.