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Modi's austerity push: Oil minister responds to fuel supply concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 12, 2026 14:21 IST

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India is ramping up its LPG production and urging austerity to mitigate the economic impact of the West Asia conflict, ensuring stable fuel supply.

LPG cylinders

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • India has increased LPG production from 35,000-36,000 tonnes/day to 54,000 tonnes in response to the West Asia conflict.
  • The country currently holds 69 days of crude oil and LNG stock, and 45 days of LPG stock, ensuring stable fuel supply.
  • PM Modi has urged citizens to adopt austerity measures, including judicious fuel use and postponing gold purchases, to strengthen the economy.
  • The Oil Minister emphasised the importance of reducing fiscal strain due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri On Tuesday assured that there is no fuel supply issue and said the government has ramped up LPG production from 35,000-36,000 tonnes/day to 54,000 tonnes amid West Asia conflict.

India's LPG Production Boost

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Puri said there is no LPG supply issue and the country has 69 days of crude oil, LNG stock and 45 days of LPG stock.

"LPG production has been ramped up from 35,000-36,000 tonnes/day to 54,000 tonnes amid West Asia conflict," he said.

PM Modi's Austerity Appeal

The Oil Minister said PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal should be taken as a wake up call and urged to start thinking of "measures" to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict.

"PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal is a wake up call to start thinking of measures to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict," Puri said at the summit.

Conserving Resources Amid Crisis

Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.

Addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, he suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.

Stressing the need to conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis, Modi called for postponing gold purchases and foreign travel for one year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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