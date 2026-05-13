PM reduces convoy size, pushes EV use after call to save fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced his convoy size and promoted the use of electric vehicles, demonstrating a commitment to austerity and sustainable practices following his public appeal to reduce fuel consumption.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a roadshow on the occasion of Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of the inauguration of the restored Somnath temple, in Gir Somnath. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size to promote austerity.

The convoy downsizing was implemented during recent domestic visits, adhering to security protocols.

Modi has encouraged the inclusion of electric vehicles in his convoy where feasible.

The Prime Minister's actions follow his public appeal to reduce fuel consumption and promote sustainable practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size, days after he made an appeal for austerity and urged the citizens to curb the use of fuel-driven vehicles.

A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, official sources said.

Convoy Size Reduction Details

The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol.

Modi's convoy size was cut in Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.

Push for Electric Vehicles

Sources said the prime minister also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, where possible, without making new purchases.

Austerity Measures and Public Appeal

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi on Sunday made a push for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.

The prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.