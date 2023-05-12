News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi govt moves SC, alleges Centre defying its order

Delhi govt moves SC, alleges Centre defying its order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 12, 2023 14:59 IST
Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party-led government on Friday moved the Supreme Court alleging that the Centre is not implementing the transfer of its services secretary and there could be contempt of the apex court order delivered just a day earlier.

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Thursday, the apex court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of services, except for public order, police and land.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said he would constitute a bench to hear the matter next week.

 

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, mentioned the matter before a bench of the chief justice and Justice P S Narasimha, saying the top court delivered the judgment just yesterday and now there can be contempt.

Under Article 141 of the Constitution, there can be contempt of this court's order and a bench needs to hear this urgently, Singhvi said.

"They are saying we will not transfer anybody. I can file contempt in view of judgement passed yesterday. But it will take time. So kindly list the matter," he said.

Ashish More, secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department, was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in Delhi.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI gave a unanimous verdict, putting an end to the eight-year dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government.

Against the backdrop of frequent run-ins between the AAP government and the Centre's point person, the lieutenant governor, the apex court asserted that an elected government needs to have control over bureaucrats, failing which the principle of collective responsibility will be adversely affected.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
