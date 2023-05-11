News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hours after SC verdict, Kejriwal warns officers who...

Hours after SC verdict, Kejriwal warns officers who...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 11, 2023 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the speed of work in the national capital will increase manifold following the Supreme Court verdict on administration of services as his hands were earlier tied and also announced that the officers who 'obstructed' the work of the people will soon 'face the music'.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

His remarks came after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land.

 

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said those officers who obstructed the work of people of Delhi will face the music in the coming days.

"My hands were tied and I was thrown in the water to swim. But we managed to stay afloat. Despite all obstacles, we did good work in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for supporting him throughout his fight and said they will 'work to prepare a lean, thin, responsive and compassionate government'.

"We gave a model of education to the country. The work will happen at 10 times speed it was happening earlier. Delhi will now present a model of able governance to the entire country," he said.

Kejriwal said he will also meet LG V K Saxena later in the day to seek his blessings.

On being asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch, he said, "The ACB is not with us but vigilance will now be with us. Disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against officers who do not work properly."

Asserting that an elected government needs to have control over the administration, a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the Union Territory of Delhi has 'sui generis (unique) character' and refused to agree with the 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that the Delhi government has no power over the issue of services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who's the boss? Delhi's dilemma over the years
Who's the boss? Delhi's dilemma over the years
'Delhi LG's role is very disturbing'
'Delhi LG's role is very disturbing'
From Anti-Corruption Branch to CCTV cameras: AAP vs LG flashpoints
From Anti-Corruption Branch to CCTV cameras: AAP vs LG flashpoints
Wrestlers take a stand with black bands on 'Black Day'
Wrestlers take a stand with black bands on 'Black Day'
Hosts MI up against unchallenged Titans
Hosts MI up against unchallenged Titans
Govt sends notice to WhatsApp over spam calls
Govt sends notice to WhatsApp over spam calls
India look to better their best-ever show at Worlds
India look to better their best-ever show at Worlds
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi vs Centre: SC verdict split on control of services

Delhi vs Centre: SC verdict split on control of services

Delhi power tussle: What the SC verdict says

Delhi power tussle: What the SC verdict says

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances