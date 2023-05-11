News
Delhi vs Centre: SC says city govt controls services

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 11, 2023 12:22 IST
In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services.

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hearing the Centre versus the Delhi government over the issue of demarcation of power, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration.

 

It refused to agree with the 2019 judgement of Justice Ashok Bhushan that the city government has no power over the issue of services.

The bench, which also comprised Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, said democracy and federal structure are part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

The constitution bench was set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and the National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Who's the boss? Delhi's dilemma over the years
'Delhi LG's role is very disturbing'
From Anti-Corruption Branch to CCTV cameras: AAP vs LG flashpoints
Rats! Snakes! Can Anjali Handle Them?
What Priyanka's Dreams Are Made Of
Whistle Podu For The Elephant Whisperers
Tamil Nadu: PTR divested of finance portfolio, gets IT
Delhi vs Centre: SC verdict split on control of services

Delhi power tussle: What the SC verdict says

