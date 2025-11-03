Alarming Rise Of Sexual Violence Against Dalit Women

57,766 cases of atrocities against scheduled castes were reported in 2023, the highest in the last three decades.

The alleged gang-rape of a minor Dalit girl in Lucknow has yet again trained the spotlight on the growing incidents of violence against females of the community.

In 2023, the share of rape incidents against scheduled caste women in overall incidents was over 14 per cent.

The total number of rape cases against scheduled caste women has shown a worrying upward trend over the years from 2,541 cases in 2016 to 4,214 cases in 2023.

The share of rape incidents against scheduled castes in total rape cases in India has more than doubled from 2016 to 2023.

Cases of sexual violence -- which included rape, assault on adult women with intent to outrage their modesty, and cases under the POCSO Act provisions etc.-- together accounted for over 95 per cent of the crimes committed against scheduled caste women in India in 2023.

Nearly one out of seven women aged 18 to 29 in the world had experienced sexual violence before turning 18.

South Asia had the lowest such share at 9 per cent, although the low figures may reflect a lack of reporting.

India had a share of 1.2 per cent, according to the National Family Health Survey 2019-2021 data.

