Delhi coaching centre breaks silence on 3 deaths, says...

The coaching centre at whose establishment three students died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement on Sunday condoled the loss of young lives and said they are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation.

IMAGE: Police personnel outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The UPSC aspirants -- two females and a male -- lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of the Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which was flooded due to a sudden evening downpour in the national capital on Saturday.

'In light of the recent tragic event involving the students of Rajendra Nagar Rau's IAS Study Circle, Rau's IAS Study Circle extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased students, Tanya Soni, Nevin Dalvin, and Shreya Yadav. Our thoughts are profoundly with the families during this incredibly difficult time,' read the statement.

In the statement, the institute said they 'are deeply saddened by the loss of these promising young individuals who were preparing to serve our nation with dedication and commitment'.

'RAU's IAS Study Circle is fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigations into this tragic incident. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure that all necessary information is provided and that the investigation proceeds with the utmost diligence,' read the statement.

The police have arrested the owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle and booked them for culpable homicide and under other charges.

The absence of drainage system and safety measures, and flouting of norms led to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants, officials and students said on Sunday.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.

'This tragedy has touched us all, and we recognise the profound impact it has had on their families, friends, and the broader community,' the statement by the coaching centre said.

'We are dedicated to assisting in any way possible to uncover the truth and ensure accountability.

'As we await further developments, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing support to the affected families and addressing any concerns that arise from this incident. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the families during this time of grief and to extend their support and compassion in any way possible,' the statement said.

It said their 'organisation stands united in honouring the memory of Tanya Soni, Nevin Dalvin, and Shreya Yadav'.

'Their aspirations and dreams will be remembered, and their loss will be felt deeply by all who knew them,' read the statement.