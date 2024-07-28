News
IAS coaching centre passed off library as store room

IAS coaching centre passed off library as store room

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2024 17:13 IST
The basement of the coaching Institute in Old Rajendra Nagar where three civil services aspirants died by rain-induced flooding was functioning illegally as a library, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Rao's IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute, had falsely shown that the basement was being used for parking and as a store room, as per the building plan and No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the fire department.

The three-storey coaching centre had its building plan approved by the concerned MCD department in 2021.

 

"In the building completion certificate of the institute, it is clearly written that it can only be used for parking and storage in the basement. It means that the library was running illegally in the basement," an MCD official said.

The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar, after taking charge in June, has suspended several officers from the corporation's building department.

Last week, three officers of the department were suspended at the zone where the coaching centre is located. There was immediate reaction from the commissioner on the reason behind the suspension.

The coaching institute made a similar disclosure to the fire department about the basement, thus also violating its norms, according to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg.

Garg said, "The building has fire NOC, but in the NOC they had shown the basement as a store room. The management of the institute was using the same room as a classroom or library which is a violation of the NOC," Garg told PTI.

He further said that there was no option to de-water the basement.

Locals complained that there are several other coaching institutions in the area which operate from the basement.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has issued directions to take strict action coaching institutes found flouting the building bye-laws and ascertain if any MCD officer is responsible for the incident.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by the NDRF, police and fire department.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
