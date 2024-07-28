IAS coaching owner held after flooding claims 3 lives

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre where three students died due to flooding, following heavy rains, officials said.

IMAGE: The coaching institute in Old Rajender Nagar, after rainwater fills its basement, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have booked them for culpable homicide among other charges, they said.

"We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said.

"So far we have arrestes two people -- owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh of the coaching centre," the DCP said.

"Search and rescue operation ended. Total three bodies were recovered from the basement. All were identified and we have informed the family members about the incident," the officer said.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by police and the fire department.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala were identified to have died in the incident, police said.

The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.