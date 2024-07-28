MCD begins action against coaching centres flouting norms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated action against coaching centres flouting norms and it will set up a high-level committee to probe the incident that claimed three lives due to flooding in a coaching centre's basement, MCD officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) workers outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during the students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Establishments running illegally from the basement have been identified and a drive to take action against them has started, an official said.

The MCD last year conducted a survey of such coaching centres after a massive fire broke at an institute in Mukharji Nagar, another coaching hub in North West Delhi, forcing many to jump off the building to escape the blaze.

"To begin with, the survey will be used to identify those flouting norms," the official said.

Another official said the MCD and the Delhi government are in talks and a high-level committee will soon be will set up to look into the incident in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, which flooded due to rain and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point.

"We have already started action against the coaching centres that are running in violation of the MCD's building bye-laws. Those misusing the basement to run commercial activities will face the action," the first official said.

He added, "A gross criminal negligence is found on the part of the owner of the institute in ensuring safety measures as the library in the basement was running illegally and had only one entry and exit point that was biometric-enabled and got locked due to the flooding.

"The students could have escaped had the exit been free. The MCD only approves the building plan but if somebody misuses the basement for commercial activities after declaring it will be used for parking and storing purposes, what else can the agency do to ensure protection?"

Furthermore, the official said storm drains in the area, which carry out water during heavy rains, were covered by 'encroachers on street sides' leading to flooding. This poses a challenge for the MCD to conduct de-silting of the drains every time, he added.

"Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has held a meeting of the officials in this regard and setting up of a high-level committee after talks with the Delhi government will be announced soon," the second official said.