'Children are dying': SC reserves stray dogs order

The whole problem of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR is because of "inaction" of local authorities, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while reserving its order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 directions passed by the apex court.

IMAGE: Dog lovers stage a protest against the Supreme Court's order to send all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within 8 weeks, at Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A two-judge bench of the top court had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

While hearing the matter on Thursday, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said, "The whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities".

The bench, also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, said everyone who has moved the apex court and filed intervention will have to own responsibility.

During the hearing, the Delhi government said that children are dying due to dog bites causing rabies, and the issue of stray dogs needs to be resolved and not to be contested.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, said there were over 37 lakh reported dog bites in an year in the country.

"Nobody is an animal hater," Mehta told the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for an NGO which looks after dogs, said the situation was "very serious" and the matter was needed to be argued in depth.

Sibal sought a stay on some of the directions passed by the apex court on August 11, including the directions to the authorities to start picking up stray dogs from all localities in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

On August 11, the apex court had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters or pounds and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

It had said stray dogs would be detained in shelters and not be released on streets, colonies or public places.

The top court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.