Court Seeks Report On Safety Of Accused In Tihar Jail

A Delhi court has requested a report from Tihar jail authorities after two inmates, accused of assaulting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, reported being beaten and threatened, raising concerns about inmate safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi court seeks report from Tihar jail on the safety of two inmates accused of assaulting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

The accused claim they were beaten and received death threats from fellow inmates within Tihar jail.

An application was filed by the accused's lawyer, citing threats to their families as well.

The court has directed jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of the accused while in custody.

A court here on Friday sought a response from Tihar jail authorities on an application moved by two men accused of assaulting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last year, after they claimed they were beaten and issued death threats by fellow inmates.

Additional Sessions Judge Nishant Garg issued the notice while hearing a plea moved by the accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh.

The application was moved by Advocate Siddhant Malik on behalf of both the accused, who claimed that his clients' families were also getting threats.

Concerns Over Inmate Safety and Security

"The said inmates have openly threatened the applicants/accused that they shall be killed inside the jail, they shall continue to be beaten till they 'learn a lesson', and their family members residing in Gujarat shall also be harmed," the application read.

The application sought directions for ensuring the safety and security of the two accused inside jail and requested that they be shifted to a separate barrack.

Court Orders Investigation and Protection

"The applicants/accused were likely to be transferred to another jail where their safety would be at serious risk, and that a transfer list was about to be issued," it said.

Considering the application, the court issued a notice to the jail authorities and sought a status report by May 22, the next date of hearing.

It also directed the jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of the accused persons in custody.

In December last year, the court formally framed an attempt to murder charge against both the accused in the attack on Gupta at a public event in 2025, saying there was a prima facie case against them.