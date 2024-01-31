News
Tortured by police to accept link with Oppn parties, Parl accused tell court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 31, 2024 17:25 IST
Five of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case on Wednesday told a court that they were allegedly being tortured by the Delhi police to accept their association with Opposition parties.

IMAGE: An accused (third from right) in the Parliament security breach incident being brought to Patiala House Court by the Delhi police Special Cell, in New Delhi, January 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The submission was made before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till March 1.

 

Five of the accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat -- told the court that they were forced to sign about 70-odd blank papers.

"Accused persons were tortured/given electric shocks to sign and confess (to) the commission of crime under the UAPA and their association with national political parties," they told the court.

The court sought a reply from the police in the matter and fixed February 17 for hearing the application.

The sixth accused in the case is Neelam Azad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
