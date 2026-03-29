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Reckless Driving Leads to Serious Car Accident in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 15:10 IST

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A 21-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a Delhi car crash after a mini truck, allegedly driven recklessly on the wrong side of the road, caused a collision in Pitampura.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a car crash in Pitampura, Delhi, due to alleged reckless driving.
  • The car collided with a mini truck reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road near RP Chowk.
  • Eyewitnesses claim the mini truck driver was speeding, leaving the car driver with little time to react.
  • Police have seized both vehicles and are investigating the incident, with the district crime team collecting evidence.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured on Sunday after his car collided with a mini truck that was allegedly driven recklessly on the wrong side of the road in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near RP Chowk, when the car, coming from the Netaji Subhash Place side, rammed into the mini truck that had entered the carriageway from the wrong direction, they added.

 

"The impact badly damaged the car and injured one of the occupants," a senior police officer said.

The injured, Parth Gambir, a resident of Pitampura, was rushed to a private hospital, where he was admitted for treatment, he said, the officer said.

Another man, Raghav Mathur, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for medical examination, where he was stated to be stable, the officer said.

According to eyewitnesses, the mini truck driver was speeding on the wrong side, which left little time for the car driver to react, resulting in the collision.

The tempo driver was also taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital for medical examination, the police said.

After receiving a call about the incident, the police team reached the spot and found both vehicles in a damaged condition, they said.

The district crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation, the police said.

Both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and taken to the police station for further legal proceedings, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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