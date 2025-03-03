HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi boy skips exams, ends up as labourer in Bengaluru

Delhi boy skips exams, ends up as labourer in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2025 19:31 IST

x

A 17-year-old boy from Delhi's Rohini, unwilling to take his final exams, left home and travelled over 2,000 kilometres to work as a labourer at a construction site and was living in a slum, an official said on Monday.

Image used only for representation.

According to the police, the missing report of the boy was filed on February 21 in Budh Vihar Police Station.

"The boy was studying in class 11 in a reputed school at Connaught Place and has no interest in studies," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

 

The officer further said that the investigation revealed that he did not want to give the final examination.

On February 21, he left his house and sent a message to his father saying that he was leaving the house and no one should search for him.

From Delhi, the boy reached Bangalore and started working there.

After receiving information about the matter, teams were formed to search for the boy. Various sources were activated to know if there was any kidnapping angle.

Later, a missing person report was registered, he said, adding that the boy was recovered from the Krishnagiri area in Tamil Nadu (near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border).

The officer further said that the boy contacted a known person in Bangalore and reached there by train.

"He started working as a labourer at a construction site near Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border. When the team found him, he was residing in a slum near the construction site," said the DCP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams
Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams
Exam isn't everything, Modi tells students
Exam isn't everything, Modi tells students
What Parents MUST AVOID Doing!
What Parents MUST AVOID Doing!
Student gives birth to baby in hostel
Student gives birth to baby in hostel
Delhi cops solve 3 murder cases in 13 hrs, accused are.....
Delhi cops solve 3 murder cases in 13 hrs, accused are.....

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Dosa Day: 8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Ways Turmeric Can Be Life-Changing

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh meets Princess Astrid of Belgium2:27

Rajnath Singh meets Princess Astrid of Belgium

WATCH: PM Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day1:08

WATCH: PM Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day

Palak Tiwari slays the airport look!1:04

Palak Tiwari slays the airport look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD