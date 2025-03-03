Delhi boy skips exams, ends up as labourer in Bengaluru

A 17-year-old boy from Delhi's Rohini, unwilling to take his final exams, left home and travelled over 2,000 kilometres to work as a labourer at a construction site and was living in a slum, an official said on Monday.

Image used only for representation.

According to the police, the missing report of the boy was filed on February 21 in Budh Vihar Police Station.

"The boy was studying in class 11 in a reputed school at Connaught Place and has no interest in studies," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

The officer further said that the investigation revealed that he did not want to give the final examination.

On February 21, he left his house and sent a message to his father saying that he was leaving the house and no one should search for him.

From Delhi, the boy reached Bangalore and started working there.

After receiving information about the matter, teams were formed to search for the boy. Various sources were activated to know if there was any kidnapping angle.

Later, a missing person report was registered, he said, adding that the boy was recovered from the Krishnagiri area in Tamil Nadu (near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border).

The officer further said that the boy contacted a known person in Bangalore and reached there by train.

"He started working as a labourer at a construction site near Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border. When the team found him, he was residing in a slum near the construction site," said the DCP.