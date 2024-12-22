News
Home  » News » Students sent bomb threats to Delhi schools to defer exams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 22, 2024 12:08 IST
At least three schools hit by bomb threat emails have turned out to be victims of their own students, the Delhi police discovered.

IMAGE: DPS School in RK Puram received bomb threat call via email, in New Delhi, December 9, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the several schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.

 

During counselling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools, the officer said.

They were allowed to go after their parents were given a warning.

After the email was reported, the police conducted a thorough check of the school and declared the threat to be a hoax.

According to another police officer, two more schools located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were sent threatening emails by their students.

Both students sent threat emails as they wanted to postpone their exams because they were unprepared.

"After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by two different students of the same school. Both students had sent this email to stop the exam because they were not prepared for the exam paper," Delhi Police said.

"Since both of them were students, they were counselled and then let off," they added.

Bomb threats have sent more than 100 Delhi schools into chaos over the past 11 days.

The police have found that the emails were sent through a VPN (Virtual Private Network), making it tough for them to locate the perpetrators.

Since May this year, more than 50 bomb threat emails have targeted not only schools but hospitals, airports and airline companies in Delhi.

The police are yet to make any breakthroughs in these cases.

-- with ANI inputs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
