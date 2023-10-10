What Parents MUST AVOID Doing!

Do exams really need to be this stressful? Does the focus need to solely be on excellence in the classroom?

As parents, we agonise over our children's academic performance and tend go a bit crazy when the dreaded 'E' word -- EXAMS! -- arrives periodically in our lives.

As children, we grapple with subjects we don't like and hate the added pressure nagging family members put on us.

But do exams really need to be this stressful?

Does the focus need to solely be on excellence in the classroom?

The world and the opportunities available to today's generation have both changed and it is this message that MTV wanted to share through its MTV Question Marks parent-focused mindset reorientation workshop in Mumbai last week.

The event was anchored by Arushi Sethi Shah, co-founder and CEO of Trijog -- Know Your Mind.

Sharing their life experiences and knowledge at the launch event were MTV Question Marks Cause Ambassador Shaheen Bhatt, who has been vocal about her battle with depression; Aanchal Narang, founder of Another Light Counselling; psychologist Anureet Sethi, co-founder and chairperson of Trijog -- Know Your Mind; and Ankur Goel, founding member and COO of Drums Food.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar listened in carefully.

What are the mistakes parents make when it comes to their children? How can they avoid making such mistakes?

The experts offer some guidelines.

How can parents be 'better parents'? How can their help their children to 'be the best they can be'?

More glimpses from the event:

Despite facing no pressure from her parents, Shaheen Bhatt confesses that, as a child, "The thing that I wanted the most was to make my parents proud of me. The only way I felt I could achieve that was by doing well in school and college. And every time I fell short, it felt horrible."

Shaheen'd like every child to know that when their parents look at them, they don't think, "I will only be proud of you if you are a top-ranking student."

Anureet Sethi, co-founder and chairperson of Trijog -- Know Your Mind, would like parents to remember: "You may aspire and dream, but do not force these on your children. Children are not supposed to carry out your dreams, your aspirations."

"When they come home, they don't want to be judged. Accept your kids as they are and help them face their challenges," Sethi adds.

Aanchal Narang, founder of Another Light Counselling, warns against burdening children emotionally: "Your child is not your friend or emotion support. Don't talk about your problems with your child."