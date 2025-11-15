Delhi blast: Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University

The Delhi police registered two separate FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University, following red flags raised by the University Grants Commission and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, an official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A view of the Al Falah University. Photograph: ANI Photo

The FIRs have been registered by the Crime Branch for cheating and forgery over alleged false accreditation claims made by the university, he said.

Officials said the action was initiated after both the UGC and NAAC flagged "major irregularities" during their review of the institution's functioning, prompting law enforcement agencies to step in.

Earlier, Delhi Police Special Cell had also registered a separate FIR under sections related to criminal conspiracy to probe the larger plot behind the blast.

The initial FIR registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has already been transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

"The Delhi Crime Branch has filed two separate FIRs against Al Falah University, one for cheating and the second under sections of forgery," the Delhi police said in a statement.

Delhi Crime Branch reached the Okhla office of Al Falah University to investigate possible links and gather evidence.

"Today, a team from the Delhi Crime Branch visited the Al Falah University office in Okhla. The Delhi Police has issued a notice to the university and requested certain documents from them," the Delhi police further said.

The inquiry is part of the authorities' efforts to prevent future terror incidents and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Earlier, the Association of Indian Universities announced the immediate suspension of Al Falah University. The decision was taken to maintain academic standards and prevent any potential misuse of the institution amidst the ongoing investigation.

AIU officials emphasised that the suspension is a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until the investigation is concluded and clarity emerges regarding the university's involvement, if any, in the terror-related activities.

Security agencies have intensified checks across educational institutions and public spaces following the Red Fort blast, which raised serious concerns about urban terrorism and extremist networks operating in sensitive areas.

The authorities are working to verify whether Al Falah University had any linkages with individuals suspected of planning or facilitating the attack.

This incident has sparked widespread debate on security protocols in educational institutions and the urgent need for heightened vigilance to prevent future attacks

The university is located at Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad near Delhi. A police team also visited Al-Falah University headquarters in Okhla, and sought details about the suspects earlier in the day. Further investigation is underway, the police said. -- With ANI inputs